About this product
Indica-dominant Hybrid bred from Royal Kush and Triple X. THC range of 18-20%.
Flavor Profile: Like an old pickup truck hauling fresh pinewood, Oil Slick provides a unique mix of fuel, pine, and some earthy notes.
The Effects: This strain may be slick but expect to get some traction for relaxation, stress relief, and overall euphoria.
• Premium rolled cone (1g)
• Top shelf light dep flower
• All bud, no trim
About this brand
Flav
Flav represents an advancement in cannabis science. All-natural purified cannabinoids infused with unique terpene blends create our extensive line of vape products. Our scientific and socially responsible approach to product development is carried through all facets of the brand. From our flower, edibles and tinctures to our topicals and vape products we aim to produce the highest quality consumer goods on the market.