Indica-dominant Hybrid bred from Royal Kush and Triple X. THC range of 18-20%.



Flavor Profile: Like an old pickup truck hauling fresh pinewood, Oil Slick provides a unique mix of fuel, pine, and some earthy notes.



The Effects: This strain may be slick but expect to get some traction for relaxation, stress relief, and overall euphoria.



• Premium rolled cone (1g)

• Top shelf light dep flower

• All bud, no trim