About this product
Ultra-refined organic cannabidiol hemp oil with the refreshing taste of Polar Mint provides the absolute best CBD vaping experience. Providing fast and effective results with non-psychoactive, gluten-free oil, infused with the highest grade terpenes. Available in 13 uplifting and calming flavor experiences.
• Lab tested broad spectrum CBD oil
• CO2 extracted and terpene enhanced
• Ready to use – No charging required
• Simple buttonless operation
• Disposable and recyclable
• Lab tested broad spectrum CBD oil
• CO2 extracted and terpene enhanced
• Ready to use – No charging required
• Simple buttonless operation
• Disposable and recyclable
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Flav
Flav represents an advancement in cannabis science. All-natural purified cannabinoids infused with unique terpene blends create our extensive line of vape products. Our scientific and socially responsible approach to product development is carried through all facets of the brand. From our flower, edibles and tinctures to our topicals and vape products we aim to produce the highest quality consumer goods on the market.