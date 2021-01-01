About this product

Banana Kush x Bubble Gum have come together to make the sweet and lovely Strawberry Banana strain. The master growers of Flav are pleased to present their Strawberry Banana flowers- whose every toke will leave you giggly and upbeat. These ladies were cultivated in their ideal environment and provided the light, water, and nutrients tailored to Strawberry Banana’s needs. Once Strawberry Banana has reached its genetic potential the Flav team carefully harvests then cures them to perfection. The result is flowers with a sweet and alluring aroma that give you a hint of the flavor profile to come.