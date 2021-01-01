About this product
Sativa-dominant Hybrid crossbred from Pineapple Express and Trainwreck strains. Up to 90% THC.
Flavor Profile:
All aboard for a taste of the tropics with this enjoyable blend of sweet fruit and tangy citrus flavors.
The Effects:
Sativa effects make this strain a great daytime option with an intense yet relaxing cerebral buzz that may have you saying, ‘I think I can, I think I can…’ to your next creative endeavor.
• Private Reserve line with industry-leading potency
• Upgraded hardware with clog-free technology
• Ready to use – No charging required
• Simple buttonless operation
• Durable glass cartridge construction
• Wickless ceramic heating element
Do Yourself a Flavor!
About this brand
Flav
Flav represents an advancement in cannabis science. All-natural purified cannabinoids infused with unique terpene blends create our extensive line of vape products. Our scientific and socially responsible approach to product development is carried through all facets of the brand. From our flower, edibles and tinctures to our topicals and vape products we aim to produce the highest quality consumer goods on the market.