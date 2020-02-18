Flav
Vanilla Kush Cartridge 0.5g
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 18%CBD —
About this product
Indica-dominant crossbred from Kashmir Hash Plant and Kush. Up to 75% THC.
Flavor Profile:
Experience smooth, flavorful vanilla beans, sweet floral undertones, and a touch of spiciness. It’s like sipping a tall vanilla latte without the foam mustache.
The Effects:
Nothing vanilla about the strong mental and physical relaxation that accompanies this strain. Great for nighttime use.
• All natural, ultra-refined cannabis oil
• CO2 extracted and terpene enhanced
• Pre-filled glass cartridge
• Wickless ceramic heating element
• Glycol and solvent free
• Universal 510 thread
Do Yourself a Flavor!
Vanilla Kush effects
Reported by real people like you
390 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
63% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
46% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
45% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
33% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
19% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
37% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
33% of people say it helps with anxiety
Insomnia
32% of people say it helps with insomnia
