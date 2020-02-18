About this product

Indica-dominant crossbred from Kashmir Hash Plant and Kush. Up to 75% THC.



Flavor Profile:

Experience smooth, flavorful vanilla beans, sweet floral undertones, and a touch of spiciness. It’s like sipping a tall vanilla latte without the foam mustache.



The Effects:

Nothing vanilla about the strong mental and physical relaxation that accompanies this strain. Great for nighttime use.



• All natural, ultra-refined cannabis oil

• CO2 extracted and terpene enhanced

• Pre-filled glass cartridge

• Wickless ceramic heating element

• Glycol and solvent free

• Universal 510 thread



