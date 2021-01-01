About this product

Cherry Chem is an Indica dominant hybrid. The breeders took the best of their Cherry Pies mom and paired with with an unbeatable Chemdawg plant. With a strong cherry flavour and aroma, which can range from cherry flavored candy to fuel.



Type of High

Cherry Chem cannabis strain's high does have a cerebral aspect, but that upbeat essence morphs into a mellow balance which will numb you just the right amount.



Terpenes: HIgh on Myrcene, Caryophyllene & Limonene with hints of Humulene.