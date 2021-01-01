Fleur Cannabis
Fire Angel
Fleur Cannabis offers this Fire Angel strain to soothe patients seeking lasting relief without unwanted psychoactivity. Fire Angel is a CBD-dominant Hybrid with a fiery blend of citrus and pine-peppered terpenes. This lovely lady is ideal for relieving pain and inflammation and fills the body with a soothing sense of ease that allows the mind to remain clear and focused.
Terpenes: High on Terpinolene & Ocimene with hints of Myrcene & A-Pinene.
