Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Fleur Cannabis

Fleur Cannabis

Fire Angel Pre-Roll 1g

Product rating:

About this product

Fleur Cannabis offers this Fire Angel strain to soothe patients seeking lasting relief without unwanted psychoactivity. Fire Angel is a CBD-dominant Hybrid with a fiery blend of citrus and pine-peppered terpenes. This lovely lady is ideal for relieving pain and inflammation and fills the body with a soothing sense of ease that allows the mind to remain clear and focused.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!