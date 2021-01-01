Fire Angel Pre-Roll 1g
Product rating:
About this product
Fleur Cannabis offers this Fire Angel strain to soothe patients seeking lasting relief without unwanted psychoactivity. Fire Angel is a CBD-dominant Hybrid with a fiery blend of citrus and pine-peppered terpenes. This lovely lady is ideal for relieving pain and inflammation and fills the body with a soothing sense of ease that allows the mind to remain clear and focused.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!