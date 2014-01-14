LA Confidential
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 17%CBD —
About this product
LA Confidential is a fabulous Indica with frosty buds, lime green appearance and little purple leaves. The taste is smooth and piney, with a classic skunky aroma that does not linger for too long. Overall, LA Confidential is a well-rounded strain that delivers a fast-approaching sensation that is both psychedelic and super calming on the mind and body. For newer patients seeking relief, LA Confidential can both lull you to sleep and treat acute pain.
Terpenes: High on Humulene, Caryophyllene & Limonene with hints of Trans Nerolidol and A-Pinene.
Comments: "Amazing sweet taste", “A good choice for stress/anxiety", "Very relaxing body high, and a high focused buzz, mentally"
LA Confidential effects
Reported by real people like you
972 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
57% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
48% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
39% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
28% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
17% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
40% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
34% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
30% of people say it helps with anxiety
