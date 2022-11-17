About this product
Flintts make your mouth water and sparkle.
Place tablet on tongue to engage mouthwatering. At F-strength 250, expect strong cooling and powerful sparkling sensation .
Pink Lemonade flavor is joyful with citrus sourness that brings forth thoughts of pink flamingos under a full sun crawling through the cloudless sky of high summer.
