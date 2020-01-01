 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Brands
  3. Flintts Mouth Watering Mints

Flintts Mouth Watering Mints

About Flintts Mouth Watering Mints

When Cannabis makes your mouth dry, Flintts Mouthwatering Mints make your mouth water and sparkle. They contain Spilanthes, which is a flower from the jungle that makes your mouth water and causes an intriguing electrical sensation that we call the Sparkle. They're sugar-free, vegan, and non-GMO. All of our packaging is free of plastics.

Candy

more products

Available in

Canada, United States, California, Massachusetts, Montana, New Jersey, New York, Colorado, Florida