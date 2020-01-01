Flintts Mouth Watering Mints
About Flintts Mouth Watering Mints
When Cannabis makes your mouth dry, Flintts Mouthwatering Mints make your mouth water and sparkle. They contain Spilanthes, which is a flower from the jungle that makes your mouth water and causes an intriguing electrical sensation that we call the Sparkle. They're sugar-free, vegan, and non-GMO. All of our packaging is free of plastics.
Available in
Canada, United States, California, Massachusetts, Montana, New Jersey, New York, Colorado, Florida