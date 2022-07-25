Galactic Glue cannabis strain is a cross between Gorilla Glue and Gobstopper cannabis strains and is memorable for its sweet and earthy flavors. This strain will provide you with a great cerebral boost that infuses you with a sense of euphoria and relaxation and is said to be good for treating conditions such as Crohn’s disease, MS, Chronic pain and depression.
