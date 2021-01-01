About this product
Infused with a sweet and mildly spicy cinnamon flavor, our Cinnamon CBD Dip delivers all the benefits of hemp-derived CBD in a fast-acting and completely natural way. Flora’s long cut, tobacco-free snuff is ideal for users looking for a familiar method to integrate CBD into their daily routine or those wanting a tobacco-free dip alternative.
At Flora, we are strongly committed to providing the best CBD products in the world plain and simple. Our values are rooted in innovation, transparency, and quality, which is why all of our products are made with the finest natural ingredients and the safest manufacturing practices. Whether you order our CBD oils, gummies, or shisha, you can rest assured you will be getting the best CBD products available on the market today.