Our new Delta 8 Gummies are our most potent product yet. These edible gummies have been formulated to stimulate your mind and provide a deep sense of calm without the anxiousness often experienced with other edible products. Each gummy is infused with 10mg of Delta 8, a powerful cannabinoid found in hemp, known for its strong anxiolytic properties. So, if you are looking to elevate your mind and your senses, our Delta-8 gummies may provide you with an all-natural solution.
Our Delta 8 gummies come in a 30-count jar and are available in assorted flavors that include mango, blueberry, and watermelon.
Flora CBD
At Flora, we are strongly committed to providing the best CBD products in the world plain and simple. Our values are rooted in innovation, transparency, and quality, which is why all of our products are made with the finest natural ingredients and the safest manufacturing practices. Whether you order our CBD oils, gummies, or shisha, you can rest assured you will be getting the best CBD products available on the market today.