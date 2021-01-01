About this product

Perfect for beginners who are relatively new to CBD and hemp. This oil is a great option to add to your routine, as it can promote general feelings of well-being with continued use.



Our CBD oils are made with organic hemp extracts for a high-quality formula that is 100% natural. Flora CBD oils deliver all the benefits of CBD without any artificial ingredients or unnatural substances, providing users with a product that promotes wellness in an all-natural way. Our oils are available in a variety of flavors and concentrations so that you can choose the best CBD formula for your specific needs.



Size: 30ml / 1oz

Extract Flavor: Natural Flavor

Potency: 1000mg

Our oils are available in a variety of flavors and concentrations so that you can choose the best CBD formula for your specific needs. You can find this amazing oil in our Athlete's bundle and Beginner's Bundle.