About this product
Perfect for beginners who are relatively new to CBD and hemp. This oil is a great option to add to your routine, as it can promote general feelings of well-being with continued use.
Our CBD oils are made with organic hemp extracts for a high-quality formula that is 100% natural. Flora CBD oils deliver all the benefits of CBD without any artificial ingredients or unnatural substances, providing users with a product that promotes wellness in an all-natural way. Our oils are available in a variety of flavors and concentrations so that you can choose the best CBD formula for your specific needs.
Size: 30ml / 1oz
Extract Flavor: Natural Flavor
Potency: 1000mg
Our oils are available in a variety of flavors and concentrations so that you can choose the best CBD formula for your specific needs. You can find this amazing oil in our Athlete's bundle and Beginner's Bundle.
About this brand
Flora CBD
At Flora, we are strongly committed to providing the best CBD products in the world plain and simple. Our values are rooted in innovation, transparency, and quality, which is why all of our products are made with the finest natural ingredients and the safest manufacturing practices. Whether you order our CBD oils, gummies, or shisha, you can rest assured you will be getting the best CBD products available on the market today.