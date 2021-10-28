About this product

Our CBD shisha contains 200mg of full-spectrum CBD in a pink lemonade flavor.



Samawi Shisha combines unrivaled flavor and smooth, tobaccoless hookah smoke infused with full-spectrum CBD hemp oil. This 100% herbal shisha contains no tobacco or nicotine so that users can experience relaxation and all the great benefits of CBD without the harmful side effects associated with tobacco and nicotine.



CBD HOOKAH BENEFITS

Full-spectrum CBD contains all the natural compounds found in the hemp plant. These compounds, known as cannabinoids, are known to enhance the overall effects of CBD, providing a more extensive range of benefits than CBD alone. Use of CBD products extracts may:



Promote relaxation

Support healthy joints and flexibility

Help cope with external stresses

Promote healthy sleep patterns

Help maintain focus and alertness



CBD OIL DOSAGE

Fill your hookah with your favorite shisha flavor and enjoy.