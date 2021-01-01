Loading…
SOUTHERN PEACH FULL SPECTRUM CBD DIP - 200MG

by Flora CBD
Made with a sweet peachy flavor, our Southern Peach CBD Dip delivers all the benefits of hemp-derived CBD in a fast-acting and completely natural way. Flora’s long cut, tobacco-free dip is ideal for users looking for a familiar method to incorporate CBD into their days or those wanting a tobacco-free dip alternative.
Flora CBD
At Flora, we are strongly committed to providing the best CBD products in the world plain and simple. Our values are rooted in innovation, transparency, and quality, which is why all of our products are made with the finest natural ingredients and the safest manufacturing practices. Whether you order our CBD oils, gummies, or shisha, you can rest assured you will be getting the best CBD products available on the market today.