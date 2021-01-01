About this product
Experience ultimate relaxation and overall internal balance with our premium Delta-8 Dip made with a refreshing mint flavor. Our Wintergreen Delta-8 Dip is 100% natural, tobacco-free, and easy to use—making it a perfect choice for users who are new to Delta-8 or those wanting a tobacco-free dip alternative.
Whether you are looking to unwind after a long day or just wanting temporary relief from stress, our Delta-8 Dip can help. Use it at home, with friends, or whenever you need a break from life’s daily stressors. The best part is that our Wintergreen Delta-8 Dip is made with natural mint flavor so that you can enjoy all the benefits of delta-8 without the bitter taste or aroma associated with hemp.
Whether you are looking to unwind after a long day or just wanting temporary relief from stress, our Delta-8 Dip can help. Use it at home, with friends, or whenever you need a break from life’s daily stressors. The best part is that our Wintergreen Delta-8 Dip is made with natural mint flavor so that you can enjoy all the benefits of delta-8 without the bitter taste or aroma associated with hemp.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Flora CBD
At Flora, we are strongly committed to providing the best CBD products in the world plain and simple. Our values are rooted in innovation, transparency, and quality, which is why all of our products are made with the finest natural ingredients and the safest manufacturing practices. Whether you order our CBD oils, gummies, or shisha, you can rest assured you will be getting the best CBD products available on the market today.