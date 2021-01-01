About this product

Experience ultimate relaxation and overall internal balance with our premium Delta-8 Dip made with a refreshing mint flavor. Our Wintergreen Delta-8 Dip is 100% natural, tobacco-free, and easy to use—making it a perfect choice for users who are new to Delta-8 or those wanting a tobacco-free dip alternative.



Whether you are looking to unwind after a long day or just wanting temporary relief from stress, our Delta-8 Dip can help. Use it at home, with friends, or whenever you need a break from life’s daily stressors. The best part is that our Wintergreen Delta-8 Dip is made with natural mint flavor so that you can enjoy all the benefits of delta-8 without the bitter taste or aroma associated with hemp.