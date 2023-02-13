Kush Mints was Floracal's #1 strain from 2020-2021. We retired her for a year but brought her back into the lineup after multiple requests to bring her back! Euphoria never tasted so good. Introducing a full bodied indica that takes relaxation to a whole new level, Kush Mints. Breed from the lineage of Kush Mints and Wedding Cake to produce an ideal indica for restful weekend afternoons. Featuring dominant terpenes of Limonene, b-Caryophyllene, and b-Myrcene developing a palate of earthy notes and sweet cake. The effects of this indica come on gently with an initial relaxed euphoria that makes way for a more tranquil state of mind. Kush Mints is your next go-to loud indica from FloraCal.

Lineage: Bubba Kush bx1 x Animal Mints

Aroma: Hard candy shell sweetness, and savory onion/garlic and fuel notes as well

Taste: Sweet dough, mint, and gas

Terpenes: Limonene, Myrcene, B-Caryophyllene

The best flower makes for the best rosin, which is why we call it liquid gold. With smooth, potent hits, our Live Rosin vapes bring the very best of every plant right to the pen. ​And nothing else, resulting from using an innovative ice-water extraction method. Mother Nature meets modern methods, creating in a harmonious high.

