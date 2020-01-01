Floracal Farms
Is this your brand?
Claiming is easy and so is setting up your profile.claim your brand
About Floracal Farms
FloraCal® Farms is a 100% family owned and operated farm in Sonoma County. Our team of master cultivators strive to create beautiful consistent cannabis products with a smooth finish. We believe it all starts from the seed and are dedicated to hand selecting the finest genetics. Our natural biodynamic farming techniques allow us to consistently produce our top shelf flowers at the highest quality for our patients. We hope you enjoy our flowers and extracts.