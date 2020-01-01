 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Floracal Farms

About Floracal Farms

FloraCal® Farms is a 100% family owned and operated farm in Sonoma County. Our team of master cultivators strive to create beautiful consistent cannabis products with a smooth finish. We believe it all starts from the seed and are dedicated to hand selecting the finest genetics. Our natural biodynamic farming techniques allow us to consistently produce our top shelf flowers at the highest quality for our patients. We hope you enjoy our flowers and extracts.