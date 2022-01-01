About this product
Lineage: Lemon Tree x OG Eddy Lepp; 3rd Gen Family Farms
Aroma: Lemon zest, citrus cleaner, sweet notes; “Lemon Pledge
Taste: Soft Lemon candy, with Fuel on the back end.
Effect: Sativa-Dominant Hybrid
About this brand
FloraCal Farms
Deeply rooted in Sonoma County, FloraCal® Farms is California’s premier purveyor of premium cannabis flower. Our team of master cultivators hand select the finest genetics and cater our small-batch, sustainable farming techniques to each cultivar’s unique needs. We utilize 100% renewable energy to help produce sophisticated, terpene rich products that invoke robust, one-of-a-kind experiences for our friends and community.