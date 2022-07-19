The strain’s abundant pinene creates a strong coniferous scent that drifts away from mere forest into something more pine than actual pine, with notes of lemony fuel. The follow-through has the subtle funk of resting autumn leaves with a savory garlic butter quality on top. Slightly spicy on the inhale, with campfire memories on the exhale. Ample CBGA and THC make for an uplifting high that’s energetic and very daytime compatible – fits with being social and finding motivation.
Lineage: Lemon Tree S1 x Nigerian Aroma: Strong citrus smell with lemon and fuel under notes Taste: Citrus, Spicy Effect: Sativa
FloraCal delivers a first-class cannabis experience, offering exotic strains and distinct highs to the community of experienced smokers. Born on the West coast, we honor our roots and the principles of quality cannabis farming instilled by our founders. We’re committed to rigorous pheno-hunting and small-batch cultivation practices that yield only the best results. We hand-trim and expertly care for every flower, making sure only the very best go to market. Above all else, we strive to honor strain expression, making sure every trichome, aroma, and perfect bud gets to an excited smoker. This ensures that every consumer experiences the plant exactly as Mother Nature intended.
State License(s)
CCL18-0002186
