Rollins is a gem from one of the first pheno hunts Floracal ever did. The Swamp Boy seeds were bought from the Emerald Cup in 2017 and was a staple strain for 4 years. Floracal retired the strain but realized there is always a place in the menu for the legend -Rollins. This strain is crossed with Lemon Tree S1 and the Nigerian reversal to create a euphoric citrus smell with notes of lemon and fuel. This strain known for its uplifting and energetic effects, making it a great choce for social or outdoor activity.

Lineage: Lemon Tree S1 x Nigerian

Aroma: Strong pinesol w/lemon & fuel undertones

Taste: Smooth smoke w/lemon zest

Terpenes: Terpinolene, Myrcene

Hand-grown, expertly cared for, and lovingly trimmed by professionals, we offer flower exactly as Mother Nature intended. You can always expect beautifully manicured bud harvested right off the vine. ​

