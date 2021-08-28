About this product
Lineage: Slurricane x Wedding Crasher
Aroma: Sweet grape and Lemon-Fuel
Taste: Lingering sweet grape and berry notes on the inhale, clear palate Lemon-y Gas on the exhale
Effect: Indica-leaning, with a bit of an initial Sativa head rush
About this brand
FloraCal Farms
Deeply rooted in Sonoma County, FloraCal® Farms is California’s premier purveyor of premium cannabis flower. Our team of master cultivators hand select the finest genetics and cater our small-batch, sustainable farming techniques to each cultivar’s unique needs. We utilize 100% renewable energy to help produce sophisticated, terpene rich products that invoke robust, one-of-a-kind experiences for our friends and community.