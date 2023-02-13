Each 2 pack of 0.5g Pre-Rolls, 1g total per container, averaging between 40-50% THC. Crafted from whole flower of a single pheno and hand-infused with first press, solventlessly-extracted Live Rosin Sand that matches the dominance of the pheno. Constructed in unbleached, rice paper cones for an even burn and maximal taste preservation. Fitted with a Dutch crown tip, you’re ready to light up a harmonious blend of solventless concentrates and sublime flower.
FloraCal delivers a first-class cannabis experience, offering exotic strains and distinct highs to the community of experienced smokers. Born on the West coast, we honor our roots and the principles of quality cannabis farming instilled by our founders. We’re committed to rigorous pheno-hunting and small-batch cultivation practices that yield only the best results. We hand-trim and expertly care for every flower, making sure only the very best go to market. Above all else, we strive to honor strain expression, making sure every trichome, aroma, and perfect bud gets to an excited smoker. This ensures that every consumer experiences the plant exactly as Mother Nature intended.