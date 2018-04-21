About this product

"Jah Goo from South Slope Farms is as unique as its name. The cross of Purple Jasmine and Afgani Glue smells of hash and fruit.



Jah Goo produces dense and dark green buds, sticky with trichomes. This cultivator has a rich and rare terpene profile of ocimene, myrcene and terpinolene.



Flow Kana sources from and gives scale to independent farmers in Northern California to bring you the finest sun-grown, craft cannabis. This jar is 100% recyclable and reusable."