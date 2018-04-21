Jah Goo by South Slope Farms | Silver (7g)
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 15%CBD —
About this product
"Jah Goo from South Slope Farms is as unique as its name. The cross of Purple Jasmine and Afgani Glue smells of hash and fruit.
Jah Goo produces dense and dark green buds, sticky with trichomes. This cultivator has a rich and rare terpene profile of ocimene, myrcene and terpinolene.
Flow Kana sources from and gives scale to independent farmers in Northern California to bring you the finest sun-grown, craft cannabis. This jar is 100% recyclable and reusable."
Jah Goo effects
Reported by real people like you
21 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
71% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
38% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
38% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
28% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Headache
9% of people report feeling headache
Stress
28% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
23% of people say it helps with depression
Eye pressure
19% of people say it helps with eye pressure
