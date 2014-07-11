ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Goo
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Goo

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos

Indica

4.3 167 reviews

Goo

Cannabinoids

Calculated from 6 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 167 reviews

Goo

Goo, not to be confused with Afgoo, is an 80% indica strain that mixes a sweet-tasting Blueberry with the hashy, resinous Hindu Kush. Deep physical relaxation is coupled with slight cerebral energy, delivered alongside a fruity, blueberry flavor with earthy and sour notes. You may begin to feel pangs of hunger settle in with this indica, making it a suitable medicine for those needing appetite boost. Patients treating insomnia, pain, and muscle spasms may also find relief in the heavy, sedating effects Goo has to offer. Cultivators should harvest Goo after a 7 to 8 week flowering time indoors or in early October for outdoor gardens.

Effects

Show all

115 people reported 996 effects
Relaxed 73%
Sleepy 52%
Happy 46%
Euphoric 41%
Hungry 40%
Stress 44%
Pain 39%
Insomnia 37%
Lack of appetite 26%
Depression 26%
Dry mouth 33%
Dry eyes 13%
Paranoid 8%
Dizzy 7%
Headache 5%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

167

more reviews
write a review

Find Goo nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Goo nearby.

Similar strains

Leafly flower for Bubba OG
Bubba OG
More popularLeafly flower for Godfather OG
Godfather OG
More popularLeafly flower for Chemo
Chemo
More sleepyLeafly flower for Bubba Kush
Bubba Kush
More popularLeafly flower for Grape Ape
Grape Ape
More popularLeafly flower for Purple Urkle
Purple Urkle
More sleepyLeafly flower for Master Kush
Master Kush
More popularLeafly flower for King Louis XIII
King Louis XIII
More THC
search by similar

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of Goo
User uploaded image of Goo
User uploaded image of Goo
User uploaded image of Goo
User uploaded image of Goo
User uploaded image of Goo
User uploaded image of Goo
more photos

Lineage

Strain
Goo
Strain child
Jah Goo
child

Products with Goo

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Goo nearby.

Good Reads

Show all

New Strains Alert: Critical Kush, Space Needle, Goo, Golden Pineapple, and Rocky Mountain High
New Strains Alert: Critical Kush, Space Needle, Goo, Golden Pineapple, and Rocky Mountain High

Most popular in