"Lemonhead OG is a Kush cut with classic OG effects. Grown by Wicked Oaks Ranch, this citrusy hybrid boasts more than 24% THC and nearly 2.5% terpenes dominated by beta-caryophyllene, limonene, and myrcene.



Delivering a happy high that goes straight to your head, this cultivar will leave you feeling calm and euphoric with a touch of focus and energy, making it perfect for relaxing or working around the house. With an earthy, spicy flavor and an aroma of herbal, fruity sweetness, you’ll welcome the smoke that lingers on your exhale. And with a full ounce to enjoy, you can make the most of this inspiring strain for weeks on end."