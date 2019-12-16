Vanilla Frosting by Beija Flor | Gold (7g)
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 21%CBD —
About this product
"Vanilla Frosting by Beija Flor is a high-potency sweet treat that is out of this world. This Hybrid strain has over 28% total cannabinoids, including 1% of CBG. Vanilla Frosting goes down creamy, with a smooth aroma of nutty vanilla and a hint of diesel. The dense buds are a silvery green with hints of purple, sticky with glistening white trichomes. This is one cultivar you definitely want to dry hit first.
Flow Kana sources from and gives scale to independent farmers in Northern California to bring you the finest sun-grown, craft cannabis. This jar is 100% recyclable and reusable."
Flow Kana sources from and gives scale to independent farmers in Northern California to bring you the finest sun-grown, craft cannabis. This jar is 100% recyclable and reusable."
Vanilla Frosting effects
Reported by real people like you
33 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
48% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
39% of people report feeling happy
Creative
30% of people report feeling creative
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
12% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
3% of people report feeling anxious
Anxiety
24% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
18% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
15% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!