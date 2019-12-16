Vanilla Frosting by Independent Farm | Gold (3.5g)
HybridTHC 21%CBD —
Vanilla Frosting effects
33 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
48% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
39% of people report feeling happy
Creative
30% of people report feeling creative
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
12% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
3% of people report feeling anxious
Anxiety
24% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
18% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
15% of people say it helps with depression
