Logo for the brand Flow Kana

Flow Kana

Vanilla Frosting by Independent Farm | Gold (7g)

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 21%CBD

Vanilla Frosting effects

Reported by real people like you
33 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
48% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
39% of people report feeling happy
Creative
30% of people report feeling creative
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
12% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
3% of people report feeling anxious
Anxiety
24% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
18% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
15% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!