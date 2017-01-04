About this product

"Venom OG was grown by Beija Flor sustainably under the sun in Mendocino County. Known to be great for relaxing, this cultivar has high amounts of βCaryophyllene (2.80 mg/g).



A Minis tin contains 6 half-gram cones of full-flower, sun-grown deliciousness – the perfect size for sharing all weekend long.



Flow Kana sources from and gives scale to farmers to bring you the finest sun-grown, craft cannabis that’s sustainably grown. This tin is 100% recyclable and reusable."