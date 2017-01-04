Venom OG Mini Pre-rolls
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
About this product
"Venom OG was grown by Beija Flor sustainably under the sun in Mendocino County. Known to be great for relaxing, this cultivar has high amounts of βCaryophyllene (2.80 mg/g).
A Minis tin contains 6 half-gram cones of full-flower, sun-grown deliciousness – the perfect size for sharing all weekend long.
Flow Kana sources from and gives scale to farmers to bring you the finest sun-grown, craft cannabis that’s sustainably grown. This tin is 100% recyclable and reusable."
Venom OG effects
Reported by real people like you
210 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
67% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
46% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
34% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
31% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
26% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
21% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!