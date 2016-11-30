OG Poison (also known as Poison OG) may put you to sleep after the first taste. Potent and fast-acting, this hybrid was designed to knock out even the worst cases of insomnia. Not a good strain if you’d like to get things done, OG Poison is strictly for nighttime use. Featuring a pungent and piney aroma, this strain is long-lasting and provides a very soothing, heavy body sensation for users.
