ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. OG Poison
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of OG Poison

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Hybrid

4.3 42 reviews

OG Poison

aka Poison og

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 42 reviews

OG Poison

OG Poison (also known as Poison OG) may put you to sleep after the first taste. Potent and fast-acting, this hybrid was designed to knock out even the worst cases of insomnia. Not a good strain if you’d like to get things done, OG Poison is strictly for nighttime use. Featuring a pungent and piney aroma, this strain is long-lasting and provides a very soothing, heavy body sensation for users. 

Effects

Show all

31 people reported 229 effects
Sleepy 54%
Relaxed 51%
Euphoric 38%
Focused 35%
Hungry 29%
Stress 48%
Insomnia 45%
Depression 29%
Pain 29%
Nausea 22%
Dry mouth 29%
Dry eyes 16%
Headache 9%
Dizzy 6%
Paranoid 6%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

42

write a review

Find OG Poison nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry OG Poison nearby.

Photos

Show all

Lineage

Strain parent
OG Kush
parent
Strain
OG Poison
First strain child
Suicide Girl
child
Second strain child
Pineapple Cookies
child

Products with OG Poison

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for OG Poison nearby.

Most popular in