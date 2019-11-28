Grown pesticide-free in living soil by Flower Of Life, HeadRush features a robust and juicy, fruity aroma. HeadRush is an uplifting cultivar which underwent genetic testing at Phylos Bio. This one packs a punch with juicy, flavorful terpenes. Dominant terpenes include: Myrcene, Limonene, and Pinene. Lab tested for safety, potency and terpenes. FOL flower is slow dried, 6 weeks long-cured in CVaults and hand-trimmed to perfection.