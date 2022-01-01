Each size 00 gelatin capsule* is filled with our small-batch crafted cannabis concentrate using our pesticide-free HeadRush strain. Available in packs of two capsules at 50 MG THC each, for a total of 100 MG THC per pack. Unflavored. Lab-Tested. Lab results are accessible via a QR code on the package.



*Note: some dispensaries may carry vegan capsules.