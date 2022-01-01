-Solventless, alcohol-free

-Marked dropper for easy dosing

-Convenient, discreet and a healthier alternative to most edibles



Flower Of Life's Organic MCT Oil made with organic (MCT) medium-chain triglycerides derived from coconut oil and our pesticide-free cannabis.This unflavored supplement was lipid-extracted to produce 960mg THC per 58 ml bottle. Allowing for 16.5 mg of THC per ml.



Meet our newest tincture. Made with organic MCT oil and our pesticide-free cannabis.



Patients report HeadRush is an energizing, uplifting, stimulating cultivar and that it can relieve headaches, PTSD and the blues.*



A growing body of research studies suggest that MCT oil can potentially support brain health and those with dementia, improve blood sugar levels to support diabetes management, improve weight management and increase endurance.*



*Please note we do not claim to treat or diagnose any medical condition. Cannabis affects every person differently. Please speak with your doctor to find a medicine that is best for you. Contains THC. Please keep out of reach of children. Nursing and expectant mothers should avoid cannabis use as it may cause birth defects.