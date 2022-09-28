About this product
Grown pesticide-free in organic living soil by Flower Of Life. Slow dried, long cured, hand trimmed craft cannabis flower. Tropical Jelly is a cross between Jelly Breath X Raspado. This sativa-hybrid offers a sweet, fruity raspberry flavor and aroma.
Flower Of Life cultivates 100% pesticide-free medicinal cannabis using biodynamic farming methods to provide Oklahoma medical marijuana patients a truly clean cannabis option.