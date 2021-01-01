About this product

The CAP PRO features advanced technology and higher overall performance. The exterior of the CAP PRO is made from a POK and aluminium material which makes the device both durable and lightweight. It stands at only 4.5inches (105mm) tall making it the perfect dimension to fit in the palm of your hands. With its powerful 2000mAh battery, the palm-friendly CAP PRO is able to reach your chosen temperature from 40℃-230℃ in a rapid 30 seconds, perfect for quick, consistent, and discreet draws throughout the day where ever go.



1. Glazed Stainless Steel Heating Chamber

2. Zirconia Mouthpiece Path

3. Heat Up In 30 Seconds

4. Full Temperature Control

5. Stealthy Size

6. Haptic Feedback

7. Matted Finish Aluminum Body