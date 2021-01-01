Loading…
Flowermate

Flowermate V5.0s Dry Herb Vaporizer

About this product

The Flowermate V5.0S excels in affordability, efficiency, and its ease of use. The V5.0S provides a pure and satisfying experience by combining an advanced conductive ceramic baking chamber and diffused airflow. Airflow has been increased through larger air jets and has an improved chamber screen design.

Features:
1. Full Conduction Heating
2. Non-Combustion
3. Isolated Heating Path
4. Adjustable Air Flow
5. 3 Temperature Control: Blue-385℉ Purple-400℉ Red-415℉
6. Built with Medical Grade Material
7. USB Charger
