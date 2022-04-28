About this product
This cultivar is a favorite for the day or early evening with a fresh tropical fruit aroma and a pleasant taste. The Sativa side provides relaxing effects along with uplifting properties perfect for when you are feeling anxious or stressed. The Mountain Mango strain is ideal for concentrating and settling into work or projects. It is great for resting after a long day and enjoying a good night’s sleep.
Hybrid – Balancing
5% THCa
Top Shelf, Indoor Grown
12.5% CBD (CBD+CBDa)
Hand-trimmed & slow-cured
Heavy floral notes, tropical fruit, skunky
USDA Certified Organic
Nationwide shipping
3rd-Party lab tested for purity & compliance
About this brand
flowerz
flowerz™ was developed as a way to connect communities to responsibly sourced hemp-derived products so that they can have access to more cost-effective alternative medicines that help promote anxiety relief, pain reduction, sleep, and a healthy lifestyle.
Integrating with local communities to deliver cannabis education and cultivate mental, physical, and emotional wellness for the betterment of humanity.
The cannabinoid market is incredibly new and with significant confusion present throughout the United States, we are here to provide some much-needed clarity. We work with organic farms, sustainable growers, and certified manufacturers to provide the best possible products while setting the standard of quality that all hemp-derived products should adhere to.
