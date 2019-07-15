Flowerz
About this product
A perfect choice for the next time you need a little creative lift without losing the spring in your step.
Sativa - uplifting - energizing
620mg delta 8 - 20.9% CBD
Hand-trimmed & slow-cured
Notes of lemon, spice, coffee, and sweet earthy fragrance
Nationwide shipping
3rd-Party lab tested for purity & compliance
Lifter effects
Reported by real people like you
41 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
60% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
53% of people report feeling relaxed
Focused
48% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
7% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxious
2% of people report feeling anxious
Anxiety
26% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
24% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
17% of people say it helps with pain
