Flowerz
King Size 1.3 gram Caviar Premium Delta-8 Pre-Rolls. Artfully painted with Delta-8 distillate and finished with a signature Delta-8 kief dusting.
220mg of Delta 8 each - Refreshing berry aromas with sweet, peppery, and cherry flavors. Comes in Sativa (Lifter) - Hybrid (Hawaiian Haze) - and Indica (Sour Special Sauce)
Air tight glass tube for preservation.
Sun grown, CBD-rich hemp flower
100% Hand Trimmed Buds, no shake.
No pesticides, no herbicides, no additives.
3rd-party lab tested for purity and compliance.
Flowerz Delta 8 THC Caviar Preroll Cone contains Sour Space Candy flower (sativa dominant hybrid) which is then covered with pineapple express terpene infused Delta 8 THC distillate and Berry Blossom kief. Each king size cone contains 1.15 grams of flower and there are 2 cones per pack.
Sour Space Candy is an uplifting and energizing Sativa dominant hybrid that matches perfectly with morning and daytime activities.
Sativa - Chill - Happy
17.8% CBD
Hand-trimmed & slow-cured
Sour green apples, sweet strawberries, candy
Nationwide shipping
3rd-Party lab tested for purity & compliance
