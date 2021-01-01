Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Flowerz

Flowerz

Premium Delta-8 Caviar King Size Pre Roll

Product rating:
Buy Here

About this product

King Size 1.3 gram Caviar Premium Delta-8 Pre-Rolls. Artfully painted with Delta-8 distillate and finished with a signature Delta-8 kief dusting.

220mg of Delta 8 each - Refreshing berry aromas with sweet, peppery, and cherry flavors. Comes in Sativa (Lifter) - Hybrid (Hawaiian Haze) - and Indica (Sour Special Sauce)

Air tight glass tube for preservation.

Sun grown, CBD-rich hemp flower

100% Hand Trimmed Buds, no shake.

No pesticides, no herbicides, no additives.

3rd-party lab tested for purity and compliance.

Flowerz Delta 8 THC Caviar Preroll Cone contains Sour Space Candy flower (sativa dominant hybrid) which is then covered with pineapple express terpene infused Delta 8 THC distillate and Berry Blossom kief. Each king size cone contains 1.15 grams of flower and there are 2 cones per pack.

Sour Space Candy is an uplifting and energizing Sativa dominant hybrid that matches perfectly with morning and daytime activities.

Sativa - Chill - Happy

17.8% CBD

Hand-trimmed & slow-cured

Sour green apples, sweet strawberries, candy

Nationwide shipping

3rd-Party lab tested for purity & compliance
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!