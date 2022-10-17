One the most discreet and convenient forms of consumption. The cannabinoids are processed and absorbed by the way of the liver, which means effects are more prolonged than most forms of cannabis ingestion. A diverse variety of options are available. Elara, with its 1:1 CBD | THC ratio, is a harmonious blend of Cannabis sativa and Cannabis indica hybrid strains which produces a mild euphoria without the drowsiness or lethargy of high THC products.