For Play

Ride the waves together!

About For Play

Blend the satisfying taste of our luscious chocolate with sensual botanical supplements including Horny Goat Weed, Kava Root, Long Jack, Arginine, Beta-Alanine, and our premium distillate. Blended with a touch of mint, these 1:1 CBD:THC morsels are designed to increase affection between partners looking to connect and feel one another’s vibes. Ride the waves together!

United States, Massachusetts