Logo for the brand For Play

For Play

Rev Radio Live on Twitch

About this product

Blend the satisfying taste of our luscious chocolate with sensual botanical supplements including Horny Goat Weed, Kava Root, Long Jack, Arginine, Beta-Alanine, and our premium distillate. Blended with a touch of mint, these 1:1 CBD:THC morsels are designed to increase affection between partners looking to connect and feel one another’s vibes. Ride the waves together!

Ingredients: Sugar, vegetable fat(palm kernel and/or palm)Cocoa powder processed with alkali, cocoa powder, nonfat dry milk, whey powder, lactose(milk), soy lecithin, natural vanilla extract, sunflower lecithin, Distilled Cannabis Oil, Botanically-derived CBD Isolate, peppermint oil, B-Alanine, Arginine AKG, Kava-Kava root extract, Long Jack, Horny Goat Weed.
