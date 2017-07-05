We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Forbidden Farms
unclaimed brand
1
This brand is currently unclaimed
About
Catalog
All categories
Cannabis
Concentrates
Edibles
Forbidden Farms products
210 products
Flower
Purple Wookie
by Forbidden Farms
THC 22.7%
4.5
(
2
)
Flower
White Nightmare
by Forbidden Farms
THC 22%
5.0
(
1
)
Flower
Pink
by Forbidden Farms
5.0
(
1
)
Flower
Melon Berry Kush
by Forbidden Farms
THC 0%
CBD 0%
5.0
(
1
)
Flower
Chernobyl
by Forbidden Farms
THC 20.83%
5.0
(
1
)
Flower
Bootylicious
by Forbidden Farms
5.0
(
1
)
Flower
Dragon Berry
by Forbidden Farms
5.0
(
1
)
Flower
Champagne
by Forbidden Farms
5.0
(
1
)
Pre-rolls
Maui Wowie Pre-Roll
by Forbidden Farms
4.0
(
1
)
Wax
Pillow Fight Wax Concentrate
by Forbidden Farms
THC 62.6%
CBD 1.1%
4.0
(
1
)
Flower
Sunberry
by Forbidden Farms
3.0
(
2
)
Pre-rolls
Amber Frost Kush Pre-Roll 1g
by Forbidden Farms
Pre-rolls
Golden Gage Pre-Roll 1g
by Forbidden Farms
Pre-rolls
Candy Cone Indica Infused Pre-Roll 1.25g
by Forbidden Farms
Pre-rolls
B-52 Pre-Roll 1g
by Forbidden Farms
Pre-rolls
Lodi Dodi Pre-Roll
by Forbidden Farms
Flower
Permafrost
by Forbidden Farms
Pre-rolls
Bruce Banner Pre-Roll 0.5g
by Forbidden Farms
Pre-rolls
Blue Mango Pre-Roll
by Forbidden Farms
Pre-rolls
Indica Candy Cone
by Forbidden Farms
Pre-rolls
Vanilla Kush Pre-Roll 0.5g
by Forbidden Farms
Flower
Blueberry Muffin
by Forbidden Farms
Pre-rolls
Blue Steel Pre-Roll 1g
by Forbidden Farms
Pre-rolls
Dirty Girl Pre-Roll 1g
by Forbidden Farms
1
2
3
...
9
