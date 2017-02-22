About this strain
Relaxed
60% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
48% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
42% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
30% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
18% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
10% of people report feeling dizzy
Pain
47% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
38% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
35% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
18% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
