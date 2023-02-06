Dehydrated pineapple is a healthy option, chock-full of antioxidants, enzymes, and dietary fiber. Dehydrated pineapple contains a protective enzyme called bromelain, which fights inflammation, boosts immunity, and is great for stomach aches and digestive health. The fiber helps to make sure the digestive tract runs smooth, while antioxidants neutralize harmful free-radicals associated with age-related degeneration and disease.

