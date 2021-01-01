Foria
About this product
This multi-aphrodisiac blend is formulated for women, to enhance tactile sensation & pleasure while decreasing tension, discomfort and dryness. As our first zero-THC product, we formulated Awaken with Kava Kava (which stimulates the same receptors as THC) plus broad-spectrum CBD from hemp — which has numerous beneficial effects, including decrease in muscular tension, enhanced blood flow and decreased pain signaling. We also included a variety of essential oils & botanical extracts — not only for their aroma & flavor, but for their synergy with cannabinoids. (Scientists call this synergy "the entourage effect.")
- Made of 8 plant-based aphrodisiacs...and nothing else
- Broad-spectrum CBD from hemp organically-grown in the USA
- All-natural & organic ingredients in organic coconut MCT oil
- Rich chocolate & mint aroma
- 30-50 servings per bottle
- Independently lab tested for purity
- THC-free
No Delivery to: Canada, Portugal, Spain, Malaysia.
No Delivery to: Canada, Portugal, Spain, Malaysia.
