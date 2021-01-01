About this product
- Sourced from sun-grown cannabis cultivated to organic standards
- Delivered in 100% organic-certified coconut MCT oil
- 30-50 servings per bottle
- Independently-tested for purity: free of pesticides, heavy metals, microbes and other toxins
- Not for use with latex
- Delivered in 100% organic-certified coconut MCT oil
- 30-50 servings per bottle
- Independently-tested for purity: free of pesticides, heavy metals, microbes and other toxins
- Not for use with latex
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Foria
From the start, Foria has been an innovator in non-psychoactive cannabinoid products, innovating cannabis-infused arousal oil & suppositories that are effective for menstrual relief and sexual healing & pleasure.
Due to the intimate nature of those products, purity has always been our number one concern. Naturally, all our formulas use only the purest ingredients, either organic-certified or grown to organic standards. Whether THC/CBD cannabis or hemp-only CBD, our ingredients & products are independently tested for purity from all contaminants.
Due to the intimate nature of those products, purity has always been our number one concern. Naturally, all our formulas use only the purest ingredients, either organic-certified or grown to organic standards. Whether THC/CBD cannabis or hemp-only CBD, our ingredients & products are independently tested for purity from all contaminants.